October 21, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Business

Hoteliers reach agreement on pay rises

By Staff Reporter00
Hotel workers will receive a pay rise of 5.5 per cent over four years starting in 2019

Hoteliers on Monday approved a mediating proposal to renew the collective agreement with their staff.

In a statement, the two associations, Pasyxe and Stek, said they put the agreement to their members during an extraordinary general meeting who approved it by majority vote.

The agreement provides for a pay rise of 5.5 per cent over four years starting in 2019.

Employers are also mandated to contribute to their staff’s welfare fund and starting in 2022, bank holiday pay will be double and on Sundays, workers will receive an extra 25 per cent on their daily wages.

 


Staff Reporter

