How to wear fashion’s trickiest colour

The autumn chills might be here – but your wardrobe can still be sunny-side-up, says LIZ CONNOR

Move over burgundy, spiced orange and earthy brown, there’s a new colour that’s set to dominate our autumn style – and it’s inspired by the zingiest shade in the paintbox.

Yellow might not seem like the easiest trend to rock year-round, but with a few simple style cues, it can easily become the hardest working hue in your wardrobe.

If you’re already reaching for your lemon blazer or dusting off your canary clutch bag, take note: This season’s trend is all about a delicious shade called ‘egg yolk’.

Richer than butterscotch, brighter than burnt orange and nudging into gold territory, egg yolk is surprisingly versatile shade that works for all skin tones – even those on the fair and freckly side.

On the AW19 catwalks, oeuf-inspired shades reigned supreme, from marigold evening gowns at Marc Jacobs and Off-White, to tailored trousers at Alexa Chung and sunny coats at Emilia Wickstead.

The thing a lot of these looks had in common? Keeping the rest of your outfit quiet, so the colour can do the talking. Try pairing up matching pieces with the same tone and fabric for an effortless statement, or add a colourful blouse to a simple pair of tailored leather trousers for a less out-there take on the trend.

Egg-yolk even lends itself to the office. Yellow tailoring is one of the smartest ways to get an edge on the trend and the high street offers a variety of sunflower-coloured suits, from double-breasted 70s power dressing to sweet and simple blazers.

Dress them up with a pair of minimal kitten heels, or take the look down a notch with a slouchy white slogan tee and a pair of white Veja V-10 trainers.

The catwalks provided some serious autumn wedding guest inspiration too, and a buttery dress is also an easy way to break out of spring and summer florals without resorting to playing it safe in navy.

If you aren’t brave enough to opt for a head-to-toe look though, an egg-yolk accessory can be your gateway into this sunny-side-up trend. Whether you opt for a yellow bucket bag to spice up an evening look, or a pair of dandelion Converse to inject some fun into your weekend wear, there’s plenty of inspiration awaiting you.