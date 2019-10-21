October 21, 2019

Kadis to visit storm-hit areas

By Annette Chrysostomou0247
Photo: Some of the damage in Nicosia (Christos Theodorides)

Minister of Agriculture Costas Kadis and officials of his department are expected to visit Frenaros, Sotira and Dherynia on Monday to assess the damage caused by the devastating rains and hailstorms which destroyed many crops on Sunday.

The areas were visited by Famagusta district secretary Yiannakis Gabriel on Sunday, who said that “unfortunately, potato crops have been completely destroyed once again.”

“We expect the department of agriculture to immediately record the damage so compensation can be paid immediately, allowing potato growers to plant again in November,” he added.

The fire service was called 75 times to help with problems caused by the heavy rains on Sunday, 73 of which in the Nicosia district.

Seven emergency units were at work while staff on leave had been asked to step in. In Nicosia several roads in the Lakatamia and Strovolos areas were brought to a standstill because of flooding, while the bridge on Alexandroupoleos street in Strovolos was closed because the river had overflowed

More rainy weather is expected during the next couple of days.

On Monday it will be clear in the morning, but clouds will build up and in the afternoon isolated rains and thunderstorms are likely in the mountains, inland and along the south coast.

Temperatures are forecast to reach 31C in the Nicosia district, 28C in coastal areas and 23C in the higher mountains.

They will drop to 16C in most areas and 10C around Troodos at night.

The same weather pattern is expected for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

It will be slightly cooler during the next two days.


