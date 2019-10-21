October 21, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Police called in as suitcases found outside serial killer’s home

By Annette Chrysostomou0235
Nicos Metaxas (right) during a court appearance

Police went to the home of serial killer Nicos Metaxas early in the morning on Monday after two suitcases were found outside the building.

The officers, who rushed to the scene at 6.30am, reportedly found nothing suspicious inside the suitcases.

Metaxas was sentenced in June for killing seven women and children, He hid some of his victims in suitcases before deposing of them.

 


