October 21, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Popular Russian TV channel gets green light to broadcast in Cyprus

By Gina Agapiou00

The Radio Television Authority has approved the launch of popular Russian TV channel TNT, which is now expected to begin broadcasting at the beginning of November.

The free-to-air channel Tvoyo Novoye Televideniye, or Television for a New Millennium will retransmit content from Russia, will operate under the brand ‘TNT Cyprus’.

The company is based in Cyprus and has local shareholders. The channel began trial runs earlier in the year. The aim is to broadcast 14 hours of Russian content a day with Greek subtitles, in order to draw in Cypriot viewers as well.

One of novelties of the channel is that it focuses entirely on entertainment and it will not be showing any news.

“All the productions are Russian with Greek subtitles and the aim is to offer 24/7 entertainment to the viewer,” explained Emilios Epaminondas, the Head of Sales and Marketing Department.

The programmes will include awarded-winning series, comedies, sitcoms, stand-up comedy shows, as well as talent and reality shows.

“We are expecting the launch at the beginning of November, once we overcome some technical difficulties, we will reveal the specific date along with more details for the programme of the channel,” added Epaminontas.

There are an estimated 40,000 to 50,000 Russian nationals residing permanently in Cyprus. The channel will also be hosting local advertisements.

TNT was founded in 1997 and is considered one of the five most popular TV channels in Russia, reaching more than 100 million people.

Although its target audience is viewers 14 to 44 years old, its core demographic is ages 18 to 30.


