October 21, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President seeks Diko help in pushing ahead with reform bills

By George Psyllides00
Diko leader Nicolas Papadopoulos

President Nicos Anastasiades and Diko chairman Nicolas Papadopoulos on Monday discussed the government reform bills currently in parliament as part of an initiative to push the legislation through.

Government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said the two men met at the presidential palace on the president’s initiative.

“The object of their talk were the reforms that must move ahead, specifically certain bills that are in parliament, like the justice reform, local authority reform, civil service reform and so on,” Prodromou said. “President Anastasiades heard Mr Papadopoulos’ views on these matters.”

The spokesman said Anastasiades will be having meetings with other party leaders as part of an effort to get the reforms through.

 

 


