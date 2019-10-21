October 21, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Recorded Aids cases increase significantly in the north

By Gina Agapiou00

Registered Aids cases increased almost threefold in the north of the island so far this year, Turkish Cypriot media reported on Monday.

Turkish Cypriot newspaper Yeni Duzen said there were 74 recorded cases in the first nine months of this year, compared with 27 in all of 2018.

Experts told the newspaper that the numbers could be much higher as the stigma attached to the condition was preventing people from taking HIV tests early.

They urged the appropriate services to take measures and raise awareness, and to allay the fear and embarrassment people feel so that they can get diagnosed on time.


