October 21, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Taking sides

By Eleni Philippou00

Ronald Harwood’s award-winning play Taking Sides, which shocked audiences and critics, is coming to Cyprus after sold-out performances in Athens and Thessaloniki.

Bringing to life the nightmarish memories of Nazi Germany and the devastating effects of the war, the performance will take over Strovolos Municipal Theatre on Wednesday and Pattihio Municipal Theatre in Limassol on Thursday.

Nikitas Tsakiroglou, in one of the most powerful interpretations of his career, along with Christos Valavanidis and Alexandros Bourdoumis, aim to capture the audience under the direction of Dimitris Mylonas.

The play is based on real-life accounts from the diaries of the great mastermind Wilhelm Furtwengler, who was accused by the Americans over his relationship with Hitler and the Nazi regime. His interrogation is undertaken by Major Arnold, who is determined to prove that the musician was a Nazi official. The evidence is insignificant, but Rode, the second violinist of the Berlin Philharmonic, will change the course of questioning by betraying secret aspects of the master in return for his personal discharge.

Tickets can be purchased via the websites www.pattihio.com.cy, www.soldoutticketbox.com or by calling 25-377277.

 

Taking Sides

