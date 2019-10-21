October 21, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Thieves make off with €1,300 from kiosk

By Annette Chrysostomou041

Shortly after midnight on Sunday thieves broke into a kiosk in Pervolia and stole €1,300 before they escaped in an unknown direction.

The unknown perpetrators opened the entrance with a sharp object. When they entered the building, the alarm sounded, but they managed to grab the money from the till and left.

First investigations indicate that at least two people were involved.

The owner told police there is a surveillance camera at the premises. The footage will be examined during the day.


