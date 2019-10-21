Top of the table clash ends in stalemate, Ethnikos up to third

Anorthosis and Omonia had to settle for a point each after playing out a goalless draw in their top of the table clash while the early surprise package of the season Ethnikos Achnas, defeated Apollon 1-0 and moved into third place, just one point behind the leaders.

It was a surprise that no goals were scored at the Antonis Papadopoulos stadium especially as both sides had a double-digit goal attempt tally.

If one team deserved to win it was Anorthosis who, especially in the second half, created a host of chances to take the three points. Omonia’s Tiago twice cleared off the line while Anorthosis strikers Kacharava and Sadik were guilty of poor finishes.

This should be a major concern for Anorthosis coach Temur Ketsbaia, whose three strikers Sadik, Kacharava and Duris have yet to score this season.

“We need to improve in certain areas,” said the Georgian after the game. “In football it does not matter how many chances you create or shots you have on target, you need to find the net to win.”

Apoel made it three wins in as many games as they defeated Doxa Katokopias 2-0 but for yet another game the champions were poor and lethargic throughout the 90 minutes.

Two huge mistakes, first by Dervitte in the first half and goalkeeper Andreas Paraskevas late on in the game, allowed Hallenius and Pavlovic to score and secure the points for Apoel.

Doxa could and should have scored at least twice before Apoel’s late second goal, once when Italo’s shot went just wide of the post and then when Kalo headed onto the post with the goal at his mercy.

Apollon suffered their third loss of the season as they went down to newly-promoted Ethnikos Achnas thanks to a late goal by Ibrahim Koneh.

The result was harsh on Apollon who outplayed Ethnikos for almost the whole game but poor finishing and some excellent goalkeeping by Ethnikos goalkeeper Bogadinov proved costly.

In Paralimni Nea Salamina rather undeservedly picked up the points against Enosis thanks to a 38th minute goal by Noor.

In the final weekend game Olympiakos and Pafos FC drew 1-1 at the Makarion stadium.

Olympiakos were just seconds away from their first win of the season after Fabrice Kah had given them the lead but Pafos FC equalised in the 4th minute of added time through Loulinia.

AEL host AEK in the final game of the round on Monday at 7pm.