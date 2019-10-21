October 21, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Britain

UK reviews diplomatic immunity rules after crash involving US woman

By Reuters News Service01
Harry Dunn was killed in August

Britain said on Monday it was reviewing the rules which govern diplomatic immunity arrangements for US personnel at an air force base after a man was killed when his motorbike collided with a car driven by a US diplomat’s wife.

Harry Dunn, 19, died in August near RAF Croughton, a base in the central English county of Northamptonshire used by the US military. American Anne Sacoolas left Britain after the fatal crash.

“I have already commissioned a review of the immunity arrangements for US personnel and their families at Croughton,” foreign minister Dominic Raab told parliament.

“As this case has demonstrated, I do not believe the current arrangements are right and the review will look at how we can make sure that the arrangements at Croughton cannot be used in this way again.”

The government had been warned by the United States that Sacoolas was going to leave Britain, Raab also said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged President Donald Trump to reconsider a decision to let Sacoolas use diplomatic immunity to leave the country.

Trump met Dunn’s parents earlier this month in Washington, saying their meeting was “sad” but “beautiful.” In a subsequent interview the family said they felt pressure to allow the American woman to join the session.

 


Related posts

Trump: US troops won’t immediately return from Syria, ceasefire could be extended (Updated)

Reuters News Service

Israel’s Netanyahu gives up effort to form new government

Reuters News Service

Drug companies reach Ohio opioid settlement but fall short of wider deal (Updated)

Reuters News Service

Trump says it is foregone conclusion he will be impeached in US House

Reuters News Service

Johnson faces perilous Brexit ratification after Brexit deal vote blocked

Reuters News Service

WikiLeaks founder Assange appears confused at extradition hearing

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign