October 22, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Arrest after two people attacked and robbed outside their Limassol shop

By Annette Chrysostomou0132

Police arrested a 26-year-old man shortly after midnight on Monday in Limassol in connection with a robbery, causing bodily harm and damaging property.

At around 3.30pm on Monday, a 60-year-old man and his 33-year-old daughter were standing outside their shop when they were attacked and punched by a man who stole the daughter’s mobile phone.

He then grabbed the woman’s handbag from their parked car and broke the glass door of the shop before he fled.

The two victims were taken to Limassol general hospital where they were treated for minor injuries and discharged.

Evidence pointed to the involvement of the 26-year-old and he was arrested during the night.


