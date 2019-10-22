October 22, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Celebrating Diwali in Nicosia

By Eleni Philippou024

Cyprus is no foreigner to celebrating the traditions of other countries, whether it’s getting splattered with coloured dust during the Holi Festival or honouring the Chinese New Year. Another chance to praise the multiculturalism of the island, bring societies closer together and fight xenophobia is coming up as Nicosia gets ready to celebrate Diwali.

It’s the brightest Hindu festival and takes place every autumn when millions of Hindus and Sikhs seal the victory of good over evil. This celebration of light over darkness constitutes a ritual which signals happiness and love through the sharing of gifts and the lighting of candles.

The feast honours Lakshmi, the Hindu Goddess of wealth and prosperity, giving an opportunity for the spiritual imposition of knowledge over ignorance, and a reason for the prevalence of hope over desperation.

“May a chain of lights surround our souls and warm our hearts. May it strengthen human bonds in our homes and society,” say organisers Casa College and KASA High School. The celebration will take place on Thursday at the Home for Cooperation.

This meeting of cultures, which promises music, snacks and lighting of candles, will be attended by the Municipality of Nicosia, the Ministry of Education and Culture, and representatives of the Diplomatic Body.

 

Celebrating Diwali

Festive event celebrating the biggest festival of Hinduism, Diwali. October 24. Home of Cooperation, Nicosia. 6.30pm


