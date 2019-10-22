October 22, 2019

Fire breaks out in Paphos

Firefighters on Tuesday were battling a wildfire in Miliou, Paphos, which has so far burned some three hectares of dry grass and shrub.

The blaze broke out at around 1.15pm.

Two helicopters were also taking part in the effort, hampered by the strong wind blowing in the area and the rough terrain.


Staff Reporter

