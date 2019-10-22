October 22, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen

By CyprusMail011
File photo: Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex hold their baby son

I regret to say that if Harry and Meghan are finding it tough being in the spotlight they should adopt the hackneyed phrase and stick to it: “If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.”

Being a royal has both its pressures as well as privileges and so whatever perceived unpleasantness occurs comes with the territory.

It would appear that William and Kate have adapted to their role and are conducting themselves accordingly. Harry and Meghan need to wise up and do the same.

Fr

Britain’s Prince Harry: ‘I will not be bullied into playing a game that killed my mum’


Related posts

Keys to 10 Downing Street for as many years as possible Boris’ main objective

CM Reader's View

Our View: Simple maths should have alerted welfare officials to homeless scam

CM: Our View

The Republic of Cyprus does not stand alone anymore

CM Reader's View

Brexit shenanigans, will they ever end

CM Reader's View

Cyprus should heed what’s happening in Syria

George Koumoullis

Turkey’s EEZ incursion an ‘act of aggression’ punishable by the ICC

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign