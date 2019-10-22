October 22, 2019

Cyprus Mail
School news

ISOP student a top debater at Cambridge university event

By Press Release041
Dina Novikova

Congratulations to our student Dina Novikova who represented ISOP and Cyprus in the “Owlypia” Intellectual’s Challenge in Cambridge. Dina was afforded an opportunity to participate in a truly multicultural intellectual event which was held on the premises of Cambridge university and thus had a chance to meet students from all over the world.

The “Owlypia” competition itself consists of a number of challenges – either for teams or for individuals, out of which the most important is the debating competition where the judges are called upon to choose only six participants out of all the participating students. Dina’s age group had approximately 100 students who were evaluated within all three days of the event. During the competition, the participants are given a topic upon which they have to present a speech, being assigned either the affirmative or negative side of the argument.

Dina, representing Cyprus, was justifiably chosen as one of the six finalists and managed with her excellent performance to win the “Top Debater” Title which came along with the beautiful prize of an Owl, being the symbol of the “Owlypia.”

 

 


