October 22, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Americas

Jimmy Carter in hospital after fall at home

By Reuters News Service018
Mr Carter is the oldest living former president in US history

Former US president Jimmy Carter is in hospital again after falling and fracturing his pelvis at his home in Georgia.

Carter Centre spokeswoman Deanne Congileo described the fracture as minor. Her statement said the 95-year-old is in good spirits and looking forward to recovering at home.

This is the third time Mr Carter has fallen in recent months. He first fell in the spring and required hip replacement surgery. He fell again earlier this month and despite receiving 14 stitches, travelled the next day to Nashville, Tennessee, to rally volunteers and help build a Habitat for Humanity home.

Mr Carter is the oldest living former president in US history.

He and his wife, 92-year-old Rosalynn, recently became the longest married first couple. They surpassed George and Barbara Bush with more than 73 years of marriage.

The 39th president survived a dire cancer diagnosis in 2015, and last month he matter-of-factly told an audience they might be hearing his last annual Carter Centre address.

But even then, he was forward-thinking, expressing hopes that the centre would become a more forceful advocate against armed conflicts, including “wars by the United States”.

“I just want to keep the whole world at peace,” Mr Carter said.


Related posts

Pedestrian fatalities on US roads hit almost 30-yr high

Reuters News Service

In ancient throne ritual, Japanese emperor vows to fulfil duty

Reuters News Service

Turkey will resume Syria assault if U.S. promises not met – Erdogan

Reuters News Service

Four more pro-Kurdish mayors ousted by Erdogan

Reuters News Service

Greece moves more migrants to mainland as arrivals increase

Reuters News Service

EU’s Juncker brands Brexit a “waste of time and energy” (updated)

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign