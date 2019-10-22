October 22, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man detained for robbery, assault

By George Psyllides
Limassol district court

A 26-year-old third-country national was remanded in custody for eight days on Tuesday in connection with assaulting and robbing two compatriots in Limassol on Monday afternoon.

Police said the man is suspected of assaulting a 60-year-old storekeeper and his daughter, 35, on Ayios Andreas Street at around 3.30pm.

The suspect allegedly stole the woman’s phone, worth €300 and her bag, which was inside the 60-year-old’s car, police said.

Before fleeing the scene, the suspect smashed the glass on the front door.

A bystander managed to take back the woman’s bag from the suspect, who managed to escape.

The 60-year-old and his daughter were treated in hospital for lacerations and then discharged.

Police tracked down the suspect who was arrested at 12.30am on Tuesday.

He is being investigated in connection with robbery, assault and inflicting actual bodily harm, and causing property damage.


