Met office issues orange storm warning for Tuesday

The met office has issued an orange thunderstorm alert for Tuesday, which is in force from noon until 6pm.

“Isolated heavy thunderstorms are expected to affect the area. In these storms the rain intensity may exceed 55 millimeters per hour while hail is also likely,” the met office warned.

“Be prepared for severe thunderstorms causing significant impact and protect yourself from lightning. Damage to property and trees may occur. Flash flooding, wind gusts and hail are possible. Transport and outdoor activities disruption can be expected,” the explanation for the alert read.

An unstable gaseous mass and low-pressure system in the eastern Mediterranean will affect the area in the coming days.

The weather will be mostly cloudy on Tuesday, and rain and local thunderstorms have been forecast for the afternoon, while hailstorms are very likely.

Temperatures will rise to around 27C in most areas and 19C in Troodos.

At night the lowest temperature inland and at the west and north coasts is going to be 17C. In other coastal areas temperatures will drop to 19C and in the higher mountains to 11C.

On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday more rain and hail will fall at intervals and isolated thunderstorms are possible.


