October 22, 2019

Pair arrested on suspicion of burglary in Paphos

By Annette Chrysostomou04

Paphos police arrested two people, a 27-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, on Monday evening after officers said they were found to be in possession of burglary tools and cash.

The suspects were spotted at 10.40pm when they approached a parked car.

The woman had a screwdriver and a nylon glove on her, and the man more than €1,350. They did not explain how the objects and the money came to be in their possession and were arrested.

Around midnight, a burglary near the spot where the couple was found was reported.

The owner of a residence reported that €30, a ring, a small silver box, a purse and other objects were stolen.

Evidence including two nylon gloves was found at the scene and is being examined.


