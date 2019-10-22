October 22, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Police arrest suspect in officer assault

By George Psyllides056

Limassol police on Tuesday arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting and injuring a police officer with a pair of scissors, and with drug possession.

The incident took place at around 9pm near a hotel at Limassol city centre when two officers tried to stop and search two individuals who had raised suspicion.

When they approached the men, one of them assaulted the officers and injured one in the right hand with a pair of scissors and punched the second one.

The suspect managed to flee the scene, leaving behind however, a black satchel, the scissors, and two plastic bags containing 10.2 grammes of cannabis.

Inside the satchel, officers found three more plastic bags, one with 2.5 grammes of cannabis, and two containing 4.1 grammes of crystal meth. Officers also found €75 in cash.

Police arrested and questioned the second man who gave them the name of the suspect. On Tuesday, police raided a flat in Germasoyia where they found and arrested the 25-year-old suspect who is a third country national.

The injured officer was treated for a cut to his right palm at a private clinic.

 


Related posts

Third-country vessel fined for illegal fishing in Cyprus’ EEZ

Jonathan Shkurko

Nicosia reports Turkish air, sea and land violations to UN

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Arrest after two people attacked and robbed outside their Limassol shop

Annette Chrysostomou

Pair arrested on suspicion of burglary in Paphos

Annette Chrysostomou

Met office issues orange storm warning for Tuesday (Update 1)

Annette Chrysostomou

Celebrating Diwali in Nicosia

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign