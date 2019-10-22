October 22, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Main

Sheffield United end Arsenal run with impressive home win

By Leo Leonidou00

Lys Mousset’s first half strike earned Sheffield United a 1-0 Premier League win over Arsenal at Bramall Lane on Monday to end the Gunners’ eight-match unbeaten run.

Unai Emery’s side had not been beaten in any competition since their 3-1 loss to Liverpool on Aug 24, but they missed out on the chance to move up to third as the hosts earned a deserved victory.

Mousset poked home the winner from close range on 30 minutes after Nicolas Pepe wasted a gilt-edged chance for Arsenal earlier in the first half.

The result leaves Arsenal in fifth place on 15 points, two behind Leicester City and Chelsea, while Sheffield United moved into ninth on 12 points.


Related posts

Interview with APS Real Estate Director Ms. Elpiniki Frantzi

Press Release

Rise of Canada separatist leader poses challenge for Trudeau

Reuters News Service

Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets, tear gas as clashes intensify

Reuters News Service

Teachers’ pay remains above the EU average

Lizzy Ioannidou

Nimble tech firms must adapt as promised self-driving revolution hits speed bumps

Reuters News Service

Woman dies in Protaras after being pulled unconcious from the sea

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign