October 22, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Six-year-old taken to hospital after being beaten up at school

By George Psyllides00
File photo

The education ministry said on Tuesday it was investigating an incident at a Paphos primary school in which a six-year-old Syrian boy appeared to have been beaten by other pupils and had to be treated in hospital.

The incident happened on Monday in the toilets during breaktime. The boy, who reportedly suffered eye injury, is said to be in good condition.

Education ministry spokesman Spyros Antonellos confirmed the incident but stressed that it was not race related.

“There was no racist reason behind the pupil’s beating,” he said, adding that the incident was under investigation.

Sotiris Christophi, head of the island’s confederation of parent associations said the matter was particularly worrying though he did not have the details of the incident at the time.

“Such an incident is especially concerning to us and it is the last thing we want happening in our schools,” he said.

Local news outlet Pafospress reported that the incident was being investigated by the police.


Related posts

Culinary students protest, oppose Filoxenia being turned into a court

Annette Chrysostomou

1974 title deeds to be valid for Varosha property claims made to IPC

Staff Reporter

Police to track animal abuse cases, 27 so far this year

Jonathan Shkurko

Fire breaks out in Paphos

Staff Reporter

Man detained for robbery, assault

George Psyllides

Police arrest suspect in officer assault

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign