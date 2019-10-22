The Equilibris Piano Trio in Paphos

Performing for the first time in Cyprus, the Equilibris Piano Trio want to meet the music lovers of the island. The trio, founded in 2018, consists of two Swiss string musicians – Anna Abbühl (cello) and Simon Wiener (violin) – together with Russian pianist Igor Andreev. They were brought together by their mutual passion for chamber music and are now ready to share it with the local audience.
All three young musicians are internationally active as soloists and will showcase their talent in two evenings planned in Paphos. On Friday at 7:30pm they are hosting a kind of meet and greet evening allowing everyone to meet the musicians under an informal atmosphere with a glass of wine.
“It will be interesting to discuss with them how it feels to achieve so many things at such a young age, since all three of them are awarded soloists, have performed in important venues and are collaborating with distinguished musicians and orchestras,” say organisers. But it won’t just be all talk. During the discussion a number of short solo performances will take place.
On Sunday the Equilibris Piano Trio will do what they do best, perform a recital. Both evenings will take place at Technopolis 20. Tickets for the informal discussion are €10 and for the recital €15. A joint ticket can be purchased for both nights for €20.
Anna studied with professors Antonio Meneses, Martti Rousi and Ivan Monighetti and she is a winner of Bischofszell music competition. Simon is a former student of Zakhar Bron and Renaud Capuçon, the principal violin of Sinfonietta de Lausanne and winner of Kiefer Hablitzel music competition. Recently he won the International Johannes Brahms Competition (Pörtschach, 2019) and the Critics’ Prize at Leopold Mozart Competition (Augsburg 2019).
Igor is a concert pianist and at the same time an accompanist in the High School of Music in Bern, winner of prestigious Rina Sala Gallo piano competition chaired by Maestro Vladimir Ashkenazy, something that became an important point in his career. The Equilibris Piano Trio gives concerts in 2019 at the Interlaken Classics Festival and St Petersburg Piano Trio Festival as well as at the Zelt-Musik-Festival in Freiburg im Breisgau; other concert appearances are scheduled in Cyprus, Germany, Russia and Switzerland.
Equilibris Piano Trio
