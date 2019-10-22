October 22, 2019

Third-country vessel fined for illegal fishing in Cyprus’ EEZ

By Jonathan Shkurko092
A fishing vessel from a third country has been fined €8,500 after it was found fishing illegally in Cyprus’ EEZ waters on September 30, authorities said on Tuesday.

The equipment found on the boat has been confiscated, along with 1,290 kilos of fishing catch worth €25,000.

On September 30, the radar had picked up a vessel 20 nautical miles south of Zygi, in the Larnaca district. An operation was carried out by coastguard which found the boat fishing illegally.

The case was handled by the fisheries department of the agriculture ministry.

The vessel was then accompanied to the nearest port, where its captain was fined, and the catch and equipment were confiscated.

International laws regulate fishing activities in EEZs for coastal nations. The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos) states that, throughout the globe, coastal nations have jurisdiction over the natural resources of their EEZ, which extends up to 200 miles off their shores.

Within the EEZs, each nation has jurisdiction to govern the use of its marine resources. They may issue licences, set catch limits, or ban a given activity altogether.


