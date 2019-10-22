October 22, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Company News

UK journalists adored Paphos

A group of significant UK Journalists who cover the tourism, economy and social segment, visited Cyprus for a three day trip, following a special invitation by the Leptos Group.

During their stay, they visited the property developments of the Group in Paphos and Limassol , the Neapolis University, the Iasis Medical Centre, as well as the Hotels and Holiday Resorts which are operated by the Leptos Group in Cyprus.

Furthermore, the UK journalists, had the opportunity to visit the Limassol Town Hall, archeological and historical sites, the traditional shopping centres and the nightlife of both Paphos and Limassol.

This initiative was taken by the Leptos Group in order to help strengthen the efforts of the Government of Cyprus and CIPA (Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency) to attract tourists and real estate purchasers and investors, from the UK. The Leptos Group favors such familiarization trips from neighboring as well as from other friendly countries which are vital for the immense contribution and support of the Island’s tourism and investment sector.

All journalists were highly impressed by the activities and services offered by the Leptos Group as well as for the all-round attractions of Paphos and Limassol, clean environment, quality Cyprus cuisine but most of all the local hospitality received overall.


