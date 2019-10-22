October 22, 2019

School news

UNic scoring high in university rankings

By Press Release018
The University of Nicosia scored particularly high in the international faculty and international student categories

QS World University Rankings has recognised UNic for two years running in the Emerging Europe and Central Asia (EECA) Region, with the university ranking at number 106 and 91 among 1,800 tertiary institutions across 24 countries

The 2020 QS World University Rankings: EECA, released on 15 October 2019, once again ranked the University of Nicosia (UNic) as one of the leading universities in the region, in which over 1,800 universities operate across 24 countries. More specifically, UNic was ranked for a second consecutive year in the Emerging Europe and Central Asia (EECA) Region, out of the 568 universities that had applied and were assessed (and, ultimately, 354 ranked) this year by the global rankings’ agency.

The QS World University Rankings: EECA were first published in 2014 with 100 universities securing places at the time. Since then, the QS Rankings have grown in popularity and importance, with the number of ranked universities on the EECA list now exceeding 350.

Last year’s landmark ranking success was followed up with excellent results in indicators relevant to the University’s internationalisation and research efforts. Indeed, UNic maintained its relative standing in this year’s expanded EECA Rankings list, which saw the addition of 53 new entrants, including the University of Cyprus (ranked #96), as the only other university in Cyprus to be ranked by QS World University Rankings.

The QS EECA Rankings are based on 10 indicators and rely heavily on academic and employer reputation, arrived at through an annual survey conducted by QS, designed to evaluate the perceptions of academics and employers around the world. This year, over 94,000 responses were recorded for the Academic Reputation Survey and over 45,000 responses for the Employer Reputation Survey. UNIC’s top scoring indicators especially reflect its dynamic internationalisation efforts over the past few years, scoring particularly high in the international faculty and international student categories.


