October 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Bad weather forces Wizz Air landing at Paphos

By Staff Reporter00

A Wizz Air flight flying from Skopje to Larnaca was forced to land at Paphos airport instead on Wednesday afternoon due to bad weather.

The passengers have remained in the airplane which is expected to fly to Larnaca as soon as it gets the green light as it is due to pick up passengers for its return flight to Skopje.

 

 


