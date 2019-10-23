October 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cabinet orders probe into golden passports for Cambodian elites

By Jean Christou00

The cabinet on Wednesday said an investigation was being launched into how relatives and friends of Cambodia’s authoritarian prime minister were granted Cypriot passports.

In a statement after the meeting, government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said that “after being briefed, the cabinet has decided, and the minister of interior will request and conduct an investigation into the cases of naturalisation, which have appeared in publications and which is being talked about. ”

He was referring to a Reuters expose on the issue last week.

Prodromou added that these naturalisations had been granted under the regulations in force in the past, “before today’s more stringent controls and restrictions came into force.”

If anything is suspected, decisions could be also be taken to revoke the nationality, if required, the spokesman said.

More later


