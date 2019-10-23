October 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fresh remand for man accused of producing child porn

By Evie Andreou00

A 42-year-old Limassol man arrested on the suspicion of creating child porn material using six boys between 12 and 15, was remanded on Wednesday for another eight days.

The man, an accountant, was arrested last week after a tip off and was initially remanded for eight days.

The court hearing for the remand extension took place behind closed doors but reports said that police had found material showing that the man had filmed more boys than the six they initially thought to be his victims.

Police however would not confirm the reports.

Deputy head of the police electronic crime unit, Giorgos Karkas, said the suspect continues to refuse to answer investigators’ questions.

He said this was the first case concerning the production of child porn material recorded in Cyprus.

Karkas said police had located some of the six boys seen in the videos posing naked. The boys do not participate in any sexual acts in the videos, he said.

Reports said the man did not touch the boys who used to go to his home for accounting lessons.

The 42-year-old was also arrested last September after being reported by a 15-year-old boy of sexually abusing him during private classes by forcing him to do indecent acts and making him watch porn videos.

 

 


Related posts

Drugs gather dust in hospital pharmacies while patients run short

Annette Chrysostomou

Cyprus still lags behind in economic recovery at per capita level

Jonathan Shkurko

Government seeks to bolster tax collection ability (Updated)

George Psyllides

Cyprus expects Turkey to comply with UN resolutions on Varosha

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Environmentalists say enough talking, time for action

Annette Chrysostomou

Police officer arrested on suspicion of corruption

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign