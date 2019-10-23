October 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Government seeks to bolster tax collection ability

By George Psyllides00

The cabinet on Wednesday approved a bill aimed at bolstering the state’s tax collecting ability, including a provision mandating the submission of tax returns by anyone with an income.

Finance Minister Harris Georgiades said the bill would also help the state exercise more effective tax checks.

The bill provides that everyone with an income must file a tax return irrespective of whether their revenues are below the €19,500 tax-free threshold, Georgiades said.

He said this would only take people a few minutes and would give authorities a better picture of the tax base and expose those who evade.

The bill also mandates that all businesses selling services and products must accept plastic money. It will not oblige consumers to pay with a card but if they wish so, the business would be obliged to accept it.

The new legislation will also make the failure to pay income tax a criminal offence, in line with VAT provisions.


