October 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Champions League

Late Batshuayi strike gives Chelsea win in Amsterdam

By Reuters News Service00
Michy Batshuayi came off the bench to score a late winner at Ajax as Chelsea beat last season's Champions League semi-finalists

A late goal by substitute Michy Batshuayi propelled Chelsea to a 1-0 win at Ajax Amsterdam on Wednesday for a second Champions League victory in Group H after a fast and furious tussle at the Johan Cruijff Arena.

Manager Frank Lampard’s late replacements paid dividends as Batshuayi was set up by fellow substitute Christian Pulisic for the 86th minute winner as Chelsea finished strongly.

Chelsea and Ajax now both have six points at the halfway point of the six-game group campaign.

The two youthful line-ups produced a high tempo encounter but there were few clear cut chances in a match where the defenders generally got the better of the strikers


