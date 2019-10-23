October 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Leaders to attend UN Day celebrations

By Staff Reporter00
The two leaders pictured at a bicommunal children's event in June 2016

The island’s two leaders will attend a reception on Thursday evening hosted by the UN special representative Elizabeth Spehar at the Ledra Palace, it emerged on Wednesday.

The reception will take place between 7.30pm and 9.30pm on the occasion of the United Nations Day, which is celebrated annually on October 24.

President Nicos Anastasiades will attend the event according to his schedule for Thursday, while according to information in the north, Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci will also attend the event, CNA reports.

Politicians from both sides of the divide and foreign diplomats have also been invited.

 


