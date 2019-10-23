October 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
New artist in town

By Eleni Philippou012

Gloria Gallery is hosting a new artist this month, Giorgos Georgiou who is exhibiting his new body of artwork and invites interested creative souls to explore ancient and modern worlds through his paintings.

Giorgos’ pieces feature anthropocentric characters that assume an extra-worldly and at the same time, universal value that stems from the power and passion ignited in our ancient civilization. Within the painting background two worlds emerge; the earth and the universe.

A great inspiration behind this work is the world of the past, as the artist describes. A world that taught, guided and wrote its own golden Greek history; everlasting and indestructible.

Giorgos was born in Yaounde-Cameroon, where he lived for the first six years of his life. He studied painting at the Athens School of Fine Arts, with a scholarship from the State Scholarship Foundation. He then continued learning the art of painting at A Painting Workshop with Professor Dimitrios Mytaras and also took on Sculpture at the A Sculpture Workshop with Professor Efthimios Panourgias. Giorgos also tackled Set Design at the A Workshop of Professor George Ziakas later on.

Since 1995 he has maintained his own creative workshop in Ayios Dometios where he teaches painting to pupils and adults. Giorgos has already held many solo exhibitions, the last of which was at the Cyprus High Commission in New Delhi.

 

Giorgos Georgiou

New art exhibition by painter Giorgos Georgiou. Until November 5. Gloria Gallery, Nicosia. Monday-Friday: 10:30am-12:45pm, 5.30pm-8pm. Saturday:10.30am-12.45pm. Tel: 22-762605


