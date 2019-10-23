October 23, 2019

ONE enters its final construction phase

An exemplar of expertise from Pafilia for educational institutions

ONE’s is at its final construction phase, as the works on the superstructure of the building has been successfully completed. ONE, Europe’s tallest residential beachfront building, now reaches 153 meters high and soon, works on site for  the installation of the impressive 17-meter height crown structure, is expected to begin.

Works on the outer shell, glazing and aluminium shades of the building, is progressing intensively. The obvious progress formulates the perfect architectural design and aesthetics that the façade of the building will emit. The high quality, specifications and aesthetics of the materials and products that will be used are expected to create a unique result that will raise the standards of the definition of luxury housing in Cyprus.

Parallel activities occur to the inner part of the ower relating to  the installations of the dry walling systems , electromechanical services and other interior works  inside the apartments, which are now reaching an average rate of 60% completion. .

ONE is one of a kind development, introducing sustainable materials and technological innovative systems which are unique in the area of high-rise developments on the island. Pafilia in collaboration with its project’s consultants, are organising the upcoming month educational seminar for various educational institutions and students of the polytechnic schools of Cyprus to deliver the mechanical and technological expertise through educational activities. This proves once again Pafilia’s urge to contribute to the development of human resources and particularly of young people, who are the future of this country.


