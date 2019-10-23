October 23, 2019

Open University participates in important Med climate conference

Aiming to strengthen regional cooperation in the Euro-Mediterranean region, the fourth regional forum of the union for the Mediterranean: ‘Paving the way forward’ was held on October 10 in Spain, with the participation of well-known scientists and in the presence of 43 ministers of foreign affairs from the broader Mediterranean region.

Participants in the regional forum discussed the first scientific report on the pressing issue of climate change and its impact on the Mediterranean ecosystems, prepared by the Mediterranean Scientific Network on Climate and Environmental Change (MedECC).

Ioannis Vogiatzakis, professor at the postgraduate programme ‘Environmental Conservation and Management’ of the Open University of Cyprus, and member of ΜedECC, participated as an expert in the preparation of this report.

MedECC is a network supporting scientific knowledge on climate change and its effects in the Mediterranean and is evolving into one of the most important networks in the region counting more than 600 scientists from 35 countries.

One of the most important goals set by the network is to have its first scientific report about climate and environmental change in the Mediterranean, which concluded that the Mediterranean basin is considered a “hot-spot” for climate change, evaluated by external experts and adopted by international organisations.


