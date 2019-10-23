October 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Parts of greater Nicosia without power due to bad weather

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Areas in the Nicosia district were left without electricity because of heavy rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday morning.

The damage affects Denia, Peristerona, Astromeritis, Potami and Akaki.

According to EAC spokeswoman Christina Papadopoulou, crews are working to restore the power.

During the day more rain, hail and thunderstorms are likely in all districts but the met office has not yet issued any warnings.

Temperatures will rise to 25C in most area and 16C in the mountains.

They are expected to drop to 17C inland and in coastal areas and 9C around Troodos at night.

Similar weather is forecast for Thursday and Friday.


