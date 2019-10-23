October 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police officer arrested on suspicion of corruption

By Staff Reporter069

Police said Wednesday they have arrested one of their own on suspicion of corruption.

In a statement, the force said the 41-year-old officer was arrested by the internal affairs unit as part of combating corruption.

Reports said the officer is suspected of passing on information relating to the drug squad.

The force’s leadership emphasised its will to enforce a zero-tolerance policy on corruption issues.

 


Staff Reporter

Related posts

Cyprus expects Turkey to comply with UN resolutions on Varosha

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Environmentalists say enough talking, time for action

Annette Chrysostomou

Cabinet orders probe into golden passports for Cambodian elites (Updated)

Jean Christou

Convention to examine whether Cyprus’ pygmy hippo was hunted to extinction

Gina Agapiou

Georgiades recounts dark days of March 2013 banking crisis

Jean Christou

Cypriot honey wins first prize at World Beekeeping Awards

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign