October 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Wider coverage and faster speeds than ever before, for an epic communication experience

By Press Release01

Fulfilling its promise for a great network and great value, epic marks today a rapid percentage increase in the company’s coverage and speeds, compared to last year.

As the company’s investment plan to develop and upgrade its network, which exceeds 40 million Euros, is being swiftly implemented, the results are already visible. Within one year:

  1. 4G coverage has increased by 4.50% reaching 97.55% of the population, while the overall mobile internet coverage has reached an impressive 99.97% in terms of population coverage and 99% in terms of geographical coverage.
  2. The increase in mobile internet speeds is also impressive, as the average download speed was increased by 53.5% and is expected to increase further by the end of the year.
  3. Moreover, more rural areas were added to the epic 4G network enabling residents of even the most remote villages to enjoy the possibilities offered by the digital age.
  4. At the same time, the investment has also upgraded the company’s voice services with a 99.8% success rate of uninterrupted calls and 99.77% of successful call placement. Epic is also offering now high definition calls among its subscribers, thanks to the HD Voice technology.
  5. During the same period, 200km of fiber optic cabling was installed nationwide, reaching 1,300km in total, upgrading the company’s services, especially to businesses.
  6. Epic was the first in Cyprus to present a mobile plan with unlimited minutes, unlimited SMS and 100GB of data at a low monthly fee.

Now the company’s subscribers enjoy an epic communication experience, doing what they love the most, better, faster and in more locations.

Wider coverage and faster speeds than ever before, combined with great value. And this is epic.

Epic. Great network. Great Value


Related posts

UK journalists adored Paphos

Press Release

Bank of Cyprus wins three «Cyprus Responsible Business Awards for its contributions to healthcare and volunteer work

Press Release

Melco presents Celine Dion in concert for the first time in Cyprus

Press Release

Haris Kakoullis of KPMG in Cyprus re-elected as President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Cyprus

Press Release

Revolutionising the Legal Industry in Cyprus

Press Release

WMU and AHHIC sealed their cooperation in marine insurance

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign