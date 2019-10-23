October 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Yeroskipou protests future merger with Paphos

By Evie Andreou00
Paphos town hall

Yeroskipou residents on Wednesday said they were against their community merging with Paphos municipality as part of the local government reform without holding a referendum first.

During a protest outside the Yeroskipou town hall, residents said they would fight until the very end.

Yeroskipou mayor Michalis Pavlides said that they were against the “arbitrary abolition of the municipality from the local authorities map and turning it into an ‘apartment’ of the Municipality of Paphos”.

He said another, more beneficial alternative for the area would be the merger of the Yeroskipou municipality with surrounding communities.

The protesters called for a local referendum.

Paphos MPs and party representatives also attended the protest.

The local government reform calls for merger of communities and municipalities aimed at drastically reducing their number to increase efficiency and reduce costs.

 

 


