October 24, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Education

‘Aware’ NGO educating students on the plight of refugees

By Press Release015
The NGO runs a series of seminars for schools and universities

With the refugee crisis one of the most important issues in public debate in Cyprus and the rest of the EU,  the ‘Aware’ team has launched another round of seminars in universities to coincide with the start of the new academic year.

The campaign aims to inform and raise the awareness of young people about refugees and immigrants, the difficulties they face especially in the early stages of their arrival in Cyprus, as well as striving for smooth integration.

The team seeks to provide a better understanding of the contemporary migration phenomenon in Cyprus and the need for effective management of the increased flows of asylum seekers and the integration of refugees into Cypriot society.

The campaign, which has run for three years, has been to over 50 schools and universities throughout Cyprus. It has managed to turn the slogan ‘Be Aware’ into engaging students to take in real action against prejudice and racism against hundreds of young people.

During the seminars, the ‘Aware’ team presents objective data, explains the framework of obligations and responsibilities of the host society of immigrants and refugees, opens the dialogue with young people and answers their questions.

Seminars at the universities are specifically targeted to the direction of each course in collaboration with academic staff.

The information and awareness campaign is co-funded by European Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund and the Republic of Cyprus.

More information on seminars at universities and about the campaign at 22-875561 or at [email protected]

 

 

 


