October 24, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Restaurant & Bar Review

Bar review: The Barrel House, Larnaca

By Andreas Nichola01

Some of us enjoy a good beer and some crave a well-crafted cocktail. However, rarely do I come across bars that satisfy both of these preferences to a high quality and in a classy, modern setting. So, what do you do when half the group want a good cocktail and the other half want a cold, refreshing beer? The answer is simpler than you might think.

In the centre of Larnaca, The Barrel House bar serves approximately 160 types of beer and even have their own craft beer. Many of the premium beers are Belgian but with the variety on offer, you can’t complain about a lack of choice. One of the beers that caught my eye and made me smile was the Scalifornia pale ale.
However, the classy interior made me feel a cocktail was in order. I meandered over to one of the high tables and perched myself on the stool. I took a second to appreciate the work that had gone in to making this bar, a modern and chic venue while not being pretentious, giving off a relaxed and chilled vibe.

All the cocktails looked extremely tempting. I could only think that sampling just the one might not be enough! The Madagascar old fashioned and the Coco Blanc definitely caught the eye; from the description, they sounded delightful! I ended up having some of the Scalifornia pale ale but in one of their signature cocktails – a Scalifornia Spritz, a fine blend of bitter liqueur, champagne wine, rosemary and of course, the famous scalifornia pale ale. It was a deliciously refreshing drink and hit the spot. Exactly what I was looking for.

The Barrel House also have a selection of food to choose from. Keep a look out for one of the many events that take place at The Barrel house for a good night out and good friendly service. Also, if you can’t get down to The Barrel House, they can come to you as they also offer a pop up bar service to serve their refreshing cocktails at private parties and other such events.

The Barrel House
Where: Ermou 106, Larnaca
When: From 6pm
Contact: 24 400921


