October 24, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Bicommunal party leaders’ meeting to focus on climate

By Gina Agapiou00
The Ledra Palace

A bicommunal meeting on the urgency of climate change will be held at Ledra Palace between the pollical party leaders in Cyprus.

The meeting will take place on October 30 at 10.30am with leaders and representatives of Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot political parties.

The topic for the meeting is “How urgent is the need to combat climate?” and was proposed by the Green Party.  The Embassy of the Slovak Republic in Cyprus is the organiser.


Related posts

Akinci hits back at new criticism from Cavusoglu

Evie Andreou

Ministry to look into issuing of other passports after Cambodia expose

George Psyllides

Limassol hardest hit as rain and storms continue (Update 3) (video)

Annette Chrysostomou

Nine per cent increase in flights for winter schedule

Staff Reporter

Nicosia Council of Europe conference focuses on protecting cultural heritage

Source: Cyprus News Agency

NGOs in Yeroskipou beach clean-up push for less plastic on Cyprus beaches

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign