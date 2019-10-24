Cyprus’ first-ever digital auction sells €9.5m worth of real estate

The island’s first-ever digital auction on Wednesday sold almost €9.5m worth of real estate, the digital property market platform BidX1, which hosted the online auction said on Thursday.

The company said the transparent process of purchasing assets had proven popular since it was officially launched in Cyprus in September, clocking up more than half a million-page views from 98 countries.

There were over 220 bidders registered for Wednesday’s sale yesterday, all of whom were based in Cyprus, and BidX1 recorded almost 2,000 bids. All of these bids, as well as the final sale price for each asset, are displayed publicly on the BidX1 platform.

The award-winning digital property marketplace launched operations in Cyprus earlier this year, assembling a team of specialist commercial and residential experts with in-depth knowledge of the Cypriot property market, led by Kritonas Onisiforou.

Based in Nicosia, Onisiforou’s team oversaw Wednesday’s sale of 55 properties in locations like Paphos, Larnaca, Nicosia and Limassol.

“The diverse range of assets highlights the flexibility of the BidX1 digital marketplace – sales includes apartments and villas; shops, offices and commercial blocks; as well as land with development potential,” the company said in a statement.

Onisiforou added: “The launch of BidX1 in Cyprus marked an important moment for the property market and, having spent the past few weeks meeting potential buyers at viewings and discussing the assets with them, I’ve experienced first-hand the appetite for an alternative to the traditional transaction model.”

“The property market in Cyprus is particularly dynamic, and the results underlined this. Liquidity on our platform yesterday was €36.2m, indicating a significant demand for additional opportunities.”

He added that the company’s long-term goal was to revolutionize the property sector, facilitating property trading through its proprietary technology and industry-leading property expertise.”

BidX1 currently operates in the UK, Ireland and South Africa. To date, the company has sold €1.6 billion of properties, with €800m sold on the digital platform in the last three years. Operations in Cyprus and Spain were launched this year and the first sale of Spanish property will take place next week, on October 30.

Further expansion into new markets is planned for 2020, including Greece, Portugal and Italy.

The company said new properties in Cyprus will be available on the marketplace in the coming weeks, and all of Wednesday’s sales can be viewed at bidx1.com. The Cyprus team can be contacted on 22 000 380 / [email protected]