October 24, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus Space Exploration Organisation forms partnership with Moon Village Association

The Cyprus Space Exploration Organisation (CSEO) has formed a strategic partnership with the Moon Village Association to co-operate in the space sector.

“This agreement between the MVA and the CSEO will lead to the enhancement and progress of their common goals regarding the development of the Moon Village and promote the field of space exploration as well as developing numerous space initiatives,” an MVA press release said.

The partnership involves cooperation in technological research and development, science, education, innovation and entrepreneurship, by collaborating in organising international outreach activities and competitions, as well as joining forces to facilitate various projects, missions and research.

In a statement to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) from the US, President of the CSEO George Danos said that “it is an honour that the MVA has entrusted in CSEO a strategic role in the implementation of the Moon Village vision”.

He added that “I am also personally honored that I have been asked to represent the MVA as Chair of the Moon Analogue Workgroup and Consortium at the International Astronautical Congress in Washington DC, the largest and most prestigious space congress of the decade.”

The CSEO is a non-profit, non-governmental, Organisation, founded in 2012, with the goal of launching Cyprus into the Space Era and building the next generation of scientists, that would see Cyprus as niche player in global space exploration initiatives.

The Moon Village Association is an international non-governmental organization (NGO) based in Vienna, founded in 2017. Its goal is the creation of a permanent global informal forum for stakeholders like governments, industry, academia and the general public to explore and use the Moon in a sustainable manner.


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

