October 24, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Driver, 54, dies after hitting parked car

By Staff Reporter00

A 54-year-old man died Thursday after succumbing from injuries sustained during a car collision in the Livadia suburb of Larnaca.

According to the police, the deceased, Costas Tahatos, was driving in Livadia when around 12.30pm, and for reasons unknown, he lost control of his vehicle, crashing into a parked car.

The force of the collision pushed the parked car forward, causing it to hit a woman pedestrian.

Tahatos was seriously injured, and had to be pulled out of his mangled vehicle by the fire department arriving on the scene.

He was rushed to Larnaca general hospital, but despite doctors’ efforts he succumbed to his multiple injuries around 6pm.

The pedestrian hit by the parked car sustained light injuries, was treated at hospital and discharged.


