October 24, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

EC expresses readiness to support effort for Cyprus settlement

By Source: Cyprus News Agency022
The leaders at Crans-Montana

The European Commission stands ready to support any upcoming effort for the settlement of the Cyprus issue, as it has done in the past, trusting “the leaders’ strong commitment to bringing to an end to the long-standing Cyprus issue”, an EC spokesperson said.

Replying to a question by the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), the EC spokesperson said that “since becoming President of the Commission, President Juncker has taken a personal interest in the unification of Cyprus and the European Commission has actively supported the settlement process.

“The European Commission has continuously supported and accompanied the settlement talks under UN auspices and we remain ready to do so in the future. We trust the leaders’ strong commitment to bringing to an end to the long-standing Cyprus issue,” the spokesperson added.

Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The last round of negotiations, in the summer of 2017, at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

 


The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

