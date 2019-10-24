October 24, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

‘Expired’ drugs can still be used to good effect

By CM Reader's View00

Please do not destroy out of date drugs, they can be sent to Myanmar, Rwanda or Laos.

In all of these countries they need affordable drugs. DHL or one of the large companies would ship them FOC if asked nicely.

Six months out of date does not mean it will not save a sick kid whose parents are too poor to buy in date product. The original potency for most drugs still remains even a decade after a month or two

M

They can’t even organize the delivery of these ‘within date of use’ drugs in Cyprus, can you imagine how far Laos is on their radar…

The taxpayers/users will pick up the tab for any excess waste.

DO

Drugs gather dust in hospital pharmacies while patients run short


