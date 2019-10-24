October 24, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Americas

Former US President Carter out of hospital after fall

By Press Association00
Former US president Jimmy Carter.

Former US president Jimmy Carter is out of the hospital where he was treated after fracturing his pelvis in a recent fall.

The Carter Centre said in a statement that the former president had been released from a hospital and was recovering at his home in Plains, Georgia.

The 95-year-old Mr Carter is the oldest living former president in US history.

Carter Centre spokeswoman Deanna Congileo had said in a statement earlier that his fracture was minor, and he was in good spirits at the hospital and looking forward to recovering at home.

It was the third time Mr Carter fell in recent months.

He first fell in the spring and required hip replacement surgery.

Mr Carter fell again on October 6 and despite receiving 14 stitches, travelled the same day to Nashville, Tennessee, to rally volunteers and, later, to help build a Habitat For Humanity home.

He and 92-year-old wife Rosalynn recently became the longest married first couple, surpassing George and Barbara Bush, with more than 73 years of marriage.


Related posts

FACTBOX-How does UK PM Johnson call an early election?

Reuters News Service

Hundreds told to flee, almost 200,000 without power in California wildfires

Reuters News Service

British PM Johnson calls for Dec 12 election to break Brexit deadlock

Reuters News Service

German far right tests Merkel’s conservatives in eastern state vote

Reuters News Service

Ancient Roman home reopens in Herculaneum after 36-year wait

Reuters News Service

Reactions to Spain’s exhumation of former dictator Franco

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign