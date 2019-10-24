October 24, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Investigation into shirking workers at Youth Organisation

By George Psyllides00
One person missed 323 hours or over 40 days of work in 2017

The audit service is asking for disciplinary probes at the state-funded Youth Organisation after finding that four staff members had been absent from work for 622 hours in 2017, with one recording 323 hours alone.

The total of 622 hours quoted in the service’s report translates into 77.7 days based on an eight-hour working day of being absent from the workplace during the year. The individual who was absent for 323 hours missed over 40 days.

In its report, the audit service said the authorities displayed a “lack of responsibility and consistency” in observing the laws and regulations governing working hours, despite the repeated circulars by the public administration department.

The report said it could not find any data regarding the times the organisation’s contract workers came and went.

“Taking into consideration the seriousness of the findings … it has been requested that administrative investigations were conducted to determine whether the absences were without permission, which is a disciplinary offence,” the report said.

According to the report, the chairman of the organisation acknowledged the system’s weaknesses and has ordered new software in a bid to resolve them.

Other measures were also put in place to ensure staff observe the working hours, the report said.


Related posts

Yeroskipou protests future merger with Paphos

Evie Andreou

Leaders to attend UN Day celebrations

Staff Reporter

Larnaca to host international marathon in November

Jonathan Shkurko

Authorities ready for extreme weather damage (Update 3)

Evie Andreou

Paphos wedding industry sound despite Thomas Cook collapse

Gina Agapiou

Bad weather forces Wizz Air landing at Paphos (Update)

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign